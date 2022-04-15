Is Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Dundee Corporation (TSE:DC.A) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Dundee's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dundee had debt of CA$5.00m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from CA$44.6m over a year. However, it does have CA$93.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CA$88.9m.

How Healthy Is Dundee's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Dundee had liabilities of CA$16.1m due within a year, and liabilities of CA$9.21m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$93.9m and CA$3.91m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CA$72.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Dundee's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Dundee boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Dundee's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Dundee wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 2.4%, to CA$18m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Dundee?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Dundee lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CA$12m of cash and made a loss of CA$93m. Given it only has net cash of CA$88.9m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dundee you should know about.

