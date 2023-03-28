Dundee zoo 'heartbroken' after wolf pack euthanised

2
BBC
·1 min read

A Dundee zoo said a decision to euthanise four of its wolves following the death of their pack leader was done as a last resort.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre put alpha male wolf Loki to sleep after he developed complications following an operation.

It said the other four wolves exhibited "unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour" following Loki's operation.

The zoo said its team were "absolutely heartbroken" at the decision.

It had faced criticism from some commentators on its social media accounts following the announcement, with one calling the decision "extreme."

This prompted the zoo to issue a statement to stress that the decision had not been taken lightly.

It said: "We can assure everyone that this difficult decision was taken following expert advice and consultation with the relevant professional bodies.

"We thank members of the public who have sent messages of support and for their kind consideration during this painful time for our team."

The centre closed for a day last week while Loki recovered from his operation as the other wolves had become "unusually anxious."

However, after an initially successful operation, he developed complications and was put down.

The zoo said: "The difficult decision was reached to save the animal from further pain.

"The other four wolves in the pack have been exhibiting unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour since the operation, and it is with great sadness that these wolves have also been euthanised as a result.

"This course of action was a last resort, and our team is absolutely heartbroken."

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of killing reporter, 9-year-old in Pine Hills to appear in court Monday

    Man accused of killing reporter, 9-year-old in Pine Hills to appear in court Monday

  • Detroit Zoo beefs up security after unusual activity suspected

    A series of break-ins at zoos across the country is causing The Detroit Zoo and the Toledo zoo to be on high alert. Dallas, Louisiana, and New York have all had animals go missing this year. The Detroit Zoo has not been broken into but they are increasing security due to some unusual behavior they believe someone is causing at the facility.

  • When to put out your hummingbird feeders in NJ this spring and where to put them

    When do hummingbirds come back? Check out our guide for the migration season in New Jersey and how to see them in your yard.

  • Offshore wind generation firm sets up Isle of Man office

    Having an island base is a "real first step" in progressing the project, a power firm says.

  • Uncrewed Russian spacecraft that leaked coolant lands safely

    A Russian space capsule safely returned to Earth without a crew Tuesday, months after it suffered a coolant leak in orbit. Space officials determined it would be too risky to bring NASA’s Frank Rubio and Russia’s Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin back in the Soyuz in March as originally planned, as cabin temperatures would spike with no coolant, potentially damaging computers and other equipment, and exposing the suited-up crew to excessive heat. The three launched toward the International Space Station in September for what should have been a six-month mission.

  • Climate change: trees grow for extra month as planet warms - study

    Scientists compared recent tree growth with detailed notes from a 19th Century Ohio farmer

  • U.S. Supreme Court mulls Amgen bid to revive cholesterol drug patents

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Amgen Inc sought to convince the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to revive patents on its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha, while rival Sanofi SA urged the justices not to stifle competition for therapies to address a common health risk. The justices heard arguments in Amgen's appeal of a lower court's ruling that invalidated two of its patents on Repatha, a drug that can reduce risk of heart attack and stroke in people with heart disease, after a legal fight with French drugmaker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Missing California Zoo Bird That Escaped During Severe Storm Turns Up on Oakland Resident's Porch

    Deauville the pied crow is safe back at the Oakland Zoo after escaping from his home at the California facility's African Savanna aviary during a storm on March 21

  • What's the difference between poison and venom?

    Poisonous and venomous animals can kill, but their toxins are delivered different ways.

  • ‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

    One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.

  • Bird flu in Florida: What is H5N1 and are schools closing?

    FWC has monitored the bird flu in Florida since 2022, here's what you need to know:

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • 2 tigers recovered in Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado

    "Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure," the zoo said.

  • Rare deep sea shark or plastic eBay toy? Scientists and shark experts can't seem to agree.

    The published photo of a deep-sea goblin shark washed up on a Greek beach was retracted on March 20 after other experts questioned if it was a toy.

  • Group bans some trade with Mexico over endangered porpoise

    The international wildlife body CITES called Monday on 184 member countries to stop trade with Mexico for products linked to sensitive species, such as orchids, cactuses and skins from crocodiles and snakes. The group said the decision came in response to Mexico’s failure to protect the vaquita marina, a small porpoise that is the world’s most endangered marine mammal. Mexico has been slow to stop illegal gillnet fishing for totoaba, a fish whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China.

  • When to put out your hummingbird feeders this spring and where to put them

    When do hummingbirds come back? Check out our guide for the migration season in the region and how to see them in your yard.

  • Two gray wolves captured and fitted with satellite collars in Siskiyou County

    State wildlife officials recently captured, collared and released two gray wolves in Siskiyou County.

  • Newquay Zoo celebrates birth of vulnerable monkey

    Newquay Zoo says the arrival of the white-throated capuchin is a "great success for the species".

  • 25 years later, we've only sort of learned to live with Mexican wolves

    Mexican wolves are multiplying in Arizona and New Mexico. But unscientific policies continue to hinder the health of this small population.

  • Utah steps up reputation as a national leader in wildlife crossings

    Utah is directing $20 million to improve wildlife crossings and protections around major roadways, protecting both animals and drivers. Learn more.