Dundee zoo 'heartbroken' after wolf pack euthanised

A Dundee zoo said a decision to euthanise four of its wolves following the death of their pack leader was done as a last resort.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre put alpha male wolf Loki to sleep after he developed complications following an operation.

It said the other four wolves exhibited "unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour" following Loki's operation.

The zoo said its team were "absolutely heartbroken" at the decision.

It had faced criticism from some commentators on its social media accounts following the announcement, with one calling the decision "extreme."

This prompted the zoo to issue a statement to stress that the decision had not been taken lightly.

It said: "We can assure everyone that this difficult decision was taken following expert advice and consultation with the relevant professional bodies.

"We thank members of the public who have sent messages of support and for their kind consideration during this painful time for our team."

The centre closed for a day last week while Loki recovered from his operation as the other wolves had become "unusually anxious."

However, after an initially successful operation, he developed complications and was put down.

The zoo said: "The difficult decision was reached to save the animal from further pain.

"The other four wolves in the pack have been exhibiting unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour since the operation, and it is with great sadness that these wolves have also been euthanised as a result.

"This course of action was a last resort, and our team is absolutely heartbroken."