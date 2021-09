BGR

Tony Stark is dead and buried in the MCU, as Robert Downey Jr. finished his Iron Man contract with Marvel in the best possible way. The iconic superhero Downey Jr. played for more than a decade appeared in so many movies. Iron Man is a part of the MCU’s most exciting franchises: Iron Man, Avengers, … The post This is our first look at the Marvel superhero who replaces Iron Man appeared first on BGR.