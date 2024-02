TechCrunch

Biotech startup SynFlora brought an enticing pitch for a new type of skin treatment technology to 4YFN at the MWC tradeshow in Barcelona this week. The basic idea is to deliver treatments in a deeper way than topically applied creams, such as is the case with current-gen 'active' skincare products -- but also to design and engineer a wider range of treatments by using biotech methods to harness bacteria to deliver targeted therapeutics. "We are creating a base of a new skin product which is not anymore just molecules, which can't enter the skin because they're topically applied -- it's really like a molecular machine," says co-founder and CEO Nastassia Knōdlseder.