Dunedin man accused of killing his mother, faces 1st-degree murder charge

A 31-year-old Dunedin man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his 60-year-old mother, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a home located at 1553 Coastal Place after a possible homicide was reported around 2:03 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Donna Gene Noren, who lived at the home with her son, Nicholas Grant Noren, had been shot once, deputies said.

An investigation determined Nicholas Noren had gotten into an argument with his mother and shot her, according to the release.

Donna Noren was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas Noren was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

