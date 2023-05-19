Dunedin man arrested after crashing into crane on US 19, killing passenger, police say

A Dunedin man has been arrested on charges of DUI-manslaughter and vehicular homicide after he crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into a crane on U.S. 19 late Thursday night and a passenger in the Jeep died, Clearwater police reported.

Bryant Mendoza, 46, was arrested early Friday morning after he was treated at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for minor injuries. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail with bail set at $40,000, records show.

Police said the crash occurred at 11:22 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Harn Boulevard. Mendoza crashed into a crane that was parked in a construction zone that had been marked off, police said. A witness also told investigators that he was speeding, according to a department news release.

A 37-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Jeep was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she died, police said. Her name was not publicly released Friday morning. Police said her family had not yet been notified about her death.

No other details were immediately released.