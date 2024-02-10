Dunedin man chased, shot ex at neighbor’s house in murder-suicide, police say

The video above is from an earlier report.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly Clearwater shooting from Friday night was actually a murder-suicide involving a former couple, according to detectives.

The Clearwater Police Department said it responded to multiple calls about a shooting on Hillcreek Circle East at around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives said Francis Scoza, 71, of Dunedin forced his way into the home of Audrey Petersen, 61, shooting at her as the woman fled.

According to police, Petersen ran to a neighbor’s house for help, but Scoza chased her down and shot her several times until she was dead in the neighbor’s yard. Scoza then shot himself dead at the scene.

Detectives said the two had recently ended a long-term relationship before the shooting. The investigation is still in progress.

