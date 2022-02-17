Dunellen man charged in Union County violent robbery spree

A 19-year-old Dunellen man has been arrested and charged in a violent crime spree in December, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced.

Raheim Morgan was arrested at Menlo Park Mall and charged with four counts of second-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree conspiracy, and one count of third-degree receiving stolen property in four violent robberies committed in Plainfield, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Siano.

Morgan is also charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, one count of third-degree attempted burglary, and one count of fourth-degree theft for break-ins in Cranford and Westfield on the same day, authorities said.

On December 17, 2021, four males reported being robbed by multiple suspects in Plainfield. The first victim reported that at approximately 6:30 a.m. he was walking in the area of East Front and Church streets when two males jumped from a car, punched him in the face, and took his wallet which contained approximately $300 in cash, Siano said.

About 15 minutes later, another victim was riding his bicycle in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Sixth Street when two males approached, knocked him off his bike, punched him several times, and took his wallet which held approximately $500, Siano said.

Then, approximately 10 minutes after the second attack, a man was walking on Arlington Place was approached by a group of males who exited a vehicle and began to assault him before forcefully removing $500 in cash from his person, Siano said.

And just before 7 a.m., a lone male was on Front Street when he was approached and attacked by two males who assaulted him and made off with his wallet containing approximately $2,500, Siano said.

On that same day, several males committed a residential burglary in Westfield and a vehicle burglary in Cranford that were determined to have been carried out by the same group responsible for the Plainfield robberies, Siano said.

The investigation determined that Morgan was one of the suspects in the robberies and burglaries. He is currently held in the Essex County Jail.

This joint investigation included collaboration between the New Jersey State Police, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the police departments of Cranford, Westfield, Dunellen, Edison, Highland Park, Hillsborough, New Brunswick, North Plainfield, South Brunswick and South Plainfield.

Anyone with information should contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Lanza at 908-370-4318 or Plainfield Detective Dave Brander at 908-775-3131 ext. 2351

