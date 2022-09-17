Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.26

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of December to £0.26. This will take the annual payment to 5.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Dunelm Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Dunelm Group's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 108%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from £0.115 total annually to £0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Dunelm Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 19% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Dunelm Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Dunelm Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Is Dunelm Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

