Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM): What Does The Future Look Like?

Looking at Dunelm Group plc’s (LON:DNLM) earnings update in June 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 20% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -3.0%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at UK£73m, we should see this growing to UK£88m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Dunelm Group’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Dunelm Group to keep growing?

The 9 analysts covering DNLM view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, DNLM’s earnings should reach UK£105m, from current levels of UK£73m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 12%. This leads to an EPS of £0.51 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of £0.36. In 2022, DNLM’s profit margin will have expanded from 7.0% to 9.1%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Dunelm Group, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

