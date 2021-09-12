Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.0% Yield

It looks like Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Dunelm Group's shares before the 16th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 8th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.65 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.46 to shareholders. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Dunelm Group paid out 55% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dunelm Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 14% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Dunelm Group, with earnings per share up 4.7% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Dunelm Group has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Dunelm Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Dunelm Group paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Dunelm Group is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Dunelm Group you should know about.

