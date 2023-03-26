Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insiders placed bullish bets worth UK£804k in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Dunelm Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dunelm Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Executive Director, Nick Wilkinson, for UK£437k worth of shares, at about UK£9.27 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (UK£11.35). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Nick Wilkinson's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Nick Wilkinson.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 90.38k shares worth UK£804k. But insiders sold 47.10k shares worth UK£437k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Dunelm Group insiders. Their average price was about UK£8.89. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Dunelm Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Dunelm Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dunelm Group insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about UK£572m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dunelm Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Dunelm Group insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dunelm Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Dunelm Group.

Of course Dunelm Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2023 Operator: Thank you for standing by and welcome to Hyperfine’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. . As a reminder, today’s call is […]

  • STV Group plc (LON:STVG) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 70% of the company

    Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in STV Group implies that they have significant influence over the...

  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR.) investors are sitting on a loss of 51% if they invested five years ago

    Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 57% in the...

  • ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 23% three-year earnings growth

    Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are...

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia to station nuclear weapons in Belarus

    The U.S. Department of Defense said there were no indications that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons after Moscow's announcement. * Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilising, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said. * U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine next week to assess the serious situation there, he said.

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • These 2 Hot Stocks Could Rise By at Least 147% This Year, Per Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts often have some pretty outrageous predictions about where the prices of growth stocks are going, and 2023 is no exception. Unfortunately, the picture is very much the same as it is with Green Thumb Industries, with an excess amount of marijuana on the market driving prices down, and the bear market scaring investors away from (perhaps only temporarily) unprofitable, low-growth businesses.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If You Want to Get Paid Every Month

    If you have bills to pay every month, like most of us, buying stocks that make dividend payments every month could make your budgeting process a lot easier. Of course, buying stocks simply because they pay every month isn't a great strategy. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE: PFLT) is a business development company (BDC) with unusually predictable cash flows.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 80% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    One of the fastest-growing companies in the cybersecurity industry is up for grabs at a steep discount.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Since the banking crisis began, investors have been looking toward the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s move on interest rates had been widely anticipated, and investors were eager for a sign to indicate whether the Fed saw inflation or a bank run crisis as the greater threat. With central bank’s announcement of a 25 basis point rate hike, or 0.25%, the impression is that the Fed has tried to take a middle path, and is slowing its interest rate policy to calm the banking sector while not aban

  • Four Banks Collapsed. Worries About Two Others Persist. Will They Fall?

    For the third consecutive week, the weekend promises to be decisive for the banking sector, as investors fear that Silicon Valley Bank's difficulties will spread. On March 10 regulators had to shut down the bank, resulting in the second-biggest bank failure in American history, after the collapse of Washington Mutual in the financial crisis of 2008. The crisis also reached Europe, pushing the Swiss government to force UBS to urgently buy its compatriot Credit Suisse for the modest sum of $3.24 billion.

  • Cloud Computing Revenue Is Soaring Toward $4 Trillion -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing improves operational efficiency by providing on-demand access to infrastructure, platform, and software services. In fact, consultancy Future Market Insights estimates that cloud services revenue will grow at an average rate of 21% annually to reach $4.4 trillion by 2033. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are both well positioned to benefit from that growth.

  • These 3 AI Stocks Could Outperform the S&P 500 in a Bull Market

    The S&P 500 entered a bear market on June 13, 2022, after dropping more than 20% from its all-time high in January 2021. The index has risen 6% since that fateful day, but that's well below the 20% gain it needs to qualify as a new bull market. It's unclear if a new bull market will start this year, but one of the hottest secular trends -- artificial intelligence -- could catch fire when it finally does.

  • 4 Oilfield Services Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    With the expectations that crude price will remain solid, demand for oilfield services will stay strong, making the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas- Field Services industry bright. SLB, HAL, RES and PUMP are expected to benefit the most from this.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Nvidia's Stock Is Up Over 80% This Year. Is It a Buy?

    In the past year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has given shareholders quite a roller coaster ride. Since the beginning of 2023, Nvidia's stock has been up over 80%. With how much Nvidia's stock has risen in 2023, many investors may question if they've missed the move on Nvidia's stock or if there is more room to go, as the stock is still down 18% from its high.

  • The Fed Just Raised Interest Rates Again: That's Great for These 2 Stocks

    People spending money on their homes, and a loan book that moves up with higher rates, make these two stocks beneficiaries of rising interest rates.

  • Bank of America to redeploy wealth management, banking employees - source

    Less than 200 employees are being moved to product specialist positions within the company's global operations organization, the source told Reuters. The move highlights the broader weakness in Wall Street banks' mortgage and wealth management businesses in a rising interest rate environment. Interest rate hikes by global central banks to tame elevated levels of inflation have weighed on consumer and corporate spending, affecting the outlook for Wall Street heavyweights such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley.

  • Top CD Rates Today, March 24

    See what today's top nationwide rate is for every CD term, and how it compares to the previous business day's top rate. We collect data from more than 200 financial institutions.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Plug Power Stock?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has secured powerful partners in its efforts to expand the production of its renewable energy. This video will highlight a few reasons investors are buzzing about Plug Power stock.