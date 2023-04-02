'Dungeons & Dragons' opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick

2
JAKE COYLE
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

The Paramount Pictures and eOne release appealed to more moviegoers than many expected a film based on a notoriously niche table top game to interest. “Game Night” directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley turned in a rollicking comic action-adventure, with a cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant, that's bringing in ticket buyers less familiar with “D&D.” Audiences gave “Honor Among Thieves,” which launched with a raucous opening-night premiere at SXSW, an A- CinemaScore. It scored 91% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We know how good our movie is," said Chris Aronson, distribution chief for Paramount. “I know it's been said before, but I think opening to $38-39 million is just the start. These kind of exits polls translate to playability."

“Dungeons & Dragons” was also a big roll of the dice. The film, co-produced and co-financed by Paramount with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro, cost $150 million to make. With a production cost like that, “Dungeons & Dragons" will be looking for sustained sales through April and similar success overseas to potentially kickstart a new franchise. It launched internationally with $33 million.

“The challenge with this film is convincing everyone that this film is for you,” said Aronson. “Jonathan and John, these guys are really talented and great collaborators. We’re going to work more with them. Hopefully, this will be the start of a franchise.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” which launched last weekend with a franchise-best $73.5 million, slid to second place in its second weekend with $28.2 million. While a sizeable dip, the assassin action film, starring Keanu Reeves, has already accrued $122.8 million domestically and, after adding another $35 million internationally over the weekend, $245 million worldwide. Lionsgate has no shortage of plans for further expansion in the franchise.

Along with “John Wick: Chapter 4,” “Creed III” and “Scream VI," “Dungeons & Dragons” adds to a string of well-received March releases that have surpassed box-office expectations and scored well with audiences. It's a streak that Universal Pictures' “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will look to continue next weekend.

“While it may not be the highest grossing March ever, this is one of the best months of March for the industry in its history, coming off of three years of a pandemic-challenged marketplace," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. "March is not the summer, but it's sure felt like the summer, with hit after hit.”

Those film have helped push the 2023 box office well ahead of last year's pace, up 28.7%, according to David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research. Still, overall ticket sales aren't yet up to pre-pandemic levels, trailing the 2017-2019 average by 28.8%.

Games and toys are also proving to be dependable big-screen resources. “Dungeons & Dragons” will be followed this year by Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” and a new “Transformers” movie. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is expected to extend a rising trend for the once-derided video game adaptation.

“Dungeons & Dragons” had little competition from new releases. The Christian drama “His Only Son” debuted with $5.3 million. A.V. Rockwell’s Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize winner “A Thousand and One," about a mother (Teyana Taylor) who kidnaps her son from foster care, opened with $1.8 million at 926 theaters for Focus Features.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1."Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," $38.5 million.

2. “John Wick, Chapter 4,” $28.2 million.

3. “Scream VI,” $5.3 million. (Tie)

3. “His Only Son,” $5.3 million. (Tie)

5. “Creed III,” $5 million.

6. “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” $4.7 million.

7. “A Thousand and One,” $1.8 million.

8. “65,” $1.6 million.

9. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” $1.2 million.

10. “Jesus Revolution,” $1 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Begins International Box Office Campaign With $33 Million, but ‘John Wick 4’ Stays on Top

    “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” an adaptation of the popular role-playing game, ignited at the international box office with $33 million from 60 markets. Paramount and eOne’s film also opened in North America with $38.5 million, bringing its global tally to $71 million. It’s a good start, especially considering Hollywood’s track record in adapting […]

  • Box office: ‘Dungeon and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ outperforms expectations with $38.5M 1st place opening

    March really has been great at the box office, beginning with Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III,” followed by two out of three franchise sequels that outperformed their original movies. This week saw the release of a new version of a popular role-playing game, as Paramount released “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” into 3,855 theaters […]

  • Box Office: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Opens to OK $38.5M in North America

    Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opened to an honorable enough $38.5 million at the domestic box office, enough to take out John Wick: Chapter 4 and top the chart. The big-budget movie — based on Hasbro’s fantasy tabletop game — came in ahead of expectations but will still need strong legs throughout April and […]

  • Box Office: ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Plunders $15.3 Million Opening Day

    Hark! “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” looks to reach the top of box office charts in its opening weekend, besting the sophomore outing of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” “Honor Among Thieves” scored $15.3 million in its opening day, a figure that includes $5.6 million from Thursday screenings and specialty previews. Playing in 3,855 venues, […]

  • Regé-Jean Page says he sweated so much in his 'Dungeons & Dragons' costume it became a 'scuba suit' filled with his 'own juices'

    Regé-Jean Page, who plays paladin Xenk in the new "Dungeons & Dragons" live action film also starring Chris Pine, made the comments to BBC Radio 1.

  • Fetterman released from inpatient treatment for depression

    The Pennsylvania Democrat said he's "so happy to be home" after more than a month of treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

  • US Senator John Fetterman discharged from hospital after depression treatment

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been discharged from hospital where he was treated for weeks for depression, his office said on Friday, adding he will return to the Senate mid-April. Fetterman's depression is now in remission, his office said in a statement, citing a doctor. The return of Fetterman, who flipped a Republican-held seat in last November's midterm elections, will be good news for Democrats, who hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate.

  • High-profile Russian propagandist killed in explosion in St Petersburg cafe

    An explosion in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg killed Russian propagandist and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky and injured 15 other people on April 2, Russian media reported.

  • New York Times says it won't pay for Twitter verified check mark

    According to new Twitter policy, verified check marks are now offered only through a paid subscription. Organizations will have to shell out $1,000 a month to obtain gold check marks while individuals can get blue checks for a starting price of $7 in the United States. "We also will not reimburse reporters for Twitter Blue for personal accounts, except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes," the spokesperson added.

  • The Best ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Easter Eggs: Mimics, Monsters and an Homage to the 1980s Cartoon

    SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” currently playing in theaters. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” rolls into theaters this weekend with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis starring in the big-screen adaptation of the role-playing game. With obstacles to overcome, challenges to navigate, […]

  • New Tennessee law allows police officers in private schools

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Friday signed a law allowing private schools to contract with local law enforcement so they can hire school resource officers, days after a Nashville shooting at a private Christian school left six dead, including three children. A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately return a request seeking comment. Supporters said the bill was needed to clarify statutes that had kept private schools from working with local governments to hire school resource officers.

  • ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Summons a $40 Million Box Office Launch

    Jury is still out on whether Paramount's well-received fantasy adventure will turn a theatrical profit

  • Moscow-linked church metropolitan holds liturgy in Lavra despite court's decision obliging monks to leave monastery

    Metropolitan Onufriy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) has held a liturgy in the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Kyiv Monastery of the Caves), despite the court's decision regarding the impossibility of further stay on its premises.

  • Preview: Sen. John Fetterman on his struggle with depression

    In an interview to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" April 2, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman talked with Jane Pauley about his health, just days before his discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

  • ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Review: A Timely Doc About Hollywood, Hyper-Sexualization and a Star’s Resilience

    The two-part Hulu documentary looks at Shields' career, from the unsettling '80s stardom of 'Pretty Baby' and 'Blue Lagoon' to her journey toward finding her voice and her agency.

  • Russian "war correspondent" killed in explosion in St Petersburg cafe that belonged to Wagner Group owner

    Vladlen Tatarsky, a Russian "war correspondent" (military blogger), has been killed in an explosion in a cafe in central St Petersburg that formerly belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company.

  • Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges

    Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema weighed in the unprecedented indictment of former President Trump, amid a visit with Vice President Kamala Harris. “When there’s transgression against law, it does not matter who is involved,” Hichilema said on Friday, while standing beside Harris at a joint press conference in Lusaka, Zambia. “I think that is what the…

  • Doval escapes in the 9th as Giants hold off Yankees 7-5

    Camilo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending, double-play grounder with the bases loaded and the San Francisco Giants hung on for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Doval gave up Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the ninth, the slugger’s third hit, but earned his first save when Stanton hit a ground ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who started a double play that withstood a video review.

  • Pop icon Leslie Cheung's legacy endures 20 years after death

    Fans of late Canto-pop icon Leslie Cheung, one of the first singers to come out as gay in Hong Kong, flocked to the city this week to commemorate their idol’s death 20 years ago — revisiting his legacy of pioneering work made during a socially conservative time. Cheung, who was 46 when he died, was a superstar known for his singing, dancing and acting during the heyday of Hong Kong's entertainment industry in the 1980s and ’90s. The 20th anniversary of Cheung's death on Saturday drew crowds of both local fans and supporters from mainland China to visit exhibitions about him in Hong Kong.

  • BYD Grew EV Sales 2.5 Times Faster Than Tesla In Q1

    Chinese electric vehicle maker, and Tesla competitor, BYD continues to post very impressive growth figures. Tesla investors can be both a little concerned and a little encouraged by BYD’s numbers. The March 2023 figures include 102,670 all battery electric vehicles and 103,419 plug-in hybrid models.