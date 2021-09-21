Dunham's Sports' theft tops $10,000, including firearms

Sep. 20—In the span of one week, a local sporting goods store has endured two separate burglaries.

According to Det. Flaude Dillon of the Logansport Police Department, Dunham's Sports at 3916 E. Market St. had more than $10,000 worth of firearms, clothing and beverages stolen.

The first burglary occurred just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 13, with the second happening around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Dillon said burglars were in and out of the business for at least four hours on Sept. 13. At that time, the individuals took "multiple firearms," but an exact number is not known at this time, he said, adding that specific details cannot be released due to an ongoing investigation.

Various clothing items and beverages were removed from the premises as well.

Dillon said the theft was the first of this magnitude for the company. He also said that information concerning the second burglary is still being relayed to the police department.

Employees were not on scene during either incident and there were no injuries, said Dillon.

For now, the detective asks anyone with information to contact him directly at 574-725-2826.

Dunham's is situated at The Junction, which is under development by Joe DiCosola's Park Development LLC of Chicago. The site was formerly known as the Logansport Mall.

