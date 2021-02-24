Dunkin' adds avocado toast, matcha-topped doughnut and blueberry matcha latte to its spring menu

Dunkin's new Avocado Toast.

Dunkin' is going green with its new seasonal menu items as an early celebration of spring's arrival.

The chain added avocado toast, as well as two matcha-inspired items: a blueberry matcha latte and a matcha-topped doughnut.

Dunkin's matcha uses a green tea powder blend. Matcha was first produced in Japan hundreds of years ago.

Dunkin is also adding a grilled cheese melt and an option with ham. New drink items include the Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Irish Creme Flavored Coffee and the Charli Cold Foam.

Dunkin’s avocado toast is available for $2.99 and is served on sourdough bread and topped with avocado and everything-bagel seasoning.

The blueberry matcha latte, starting at $3.39, contains sweetened matcha green tea powder blended with blueberry flavor and a customer's choice of milk. The drink is available hot, iced or frozen. The matcha-topped doughnut, available for $1.19, uses Dunkin's glazed doughnut and matcha powder.

“Expanding our line of specialty drinks with matcha lattes last year created a whole new way to stay energized and refreshed at Dunkin’," said Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’, in a news release.

Last year, Dunkin's introduced matcha and iced matcha lattes, which are still on the menu.

Through March 23, DD Perks members can earn points toward a free beverage faster, earning 10 points per dollar rather than five, on avocado toast purchases.

