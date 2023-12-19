Dunkin’ to give away free donuts at all NYC-area airports on Thursday

On what it considers to be the “one of the busiest travel days of the month,” Dunkin’ will be giving away free donuts at New York City-area airports on Thursday.

A local rep for America’s largest doughnut chain tells the New York Daily News that it teamed up with JetBlue to give away free doughnuts to travelers in the JetBlue terminals at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports on Dec. 21. The offer will begin at 6 a.m. while supplies last and recipients don’t have to be a member of any of the brands’ loyalty programs.

The free sweet treat should pair perfectly with the brand’s popular coffee — made from high-quality Arabica beans — which JetBlue has been serving its customers since 2006.

“Our relationship with JetBlue has been a true partnership as our brands share a similar commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service,” Dunkin’s Vice President of Business Development John Fassak previously stated about the longtime partnership.

This isn’t the first opportunity to snag free doughnuts from Dunkin’ in recent months. On Nov. 1, the chain announced it would give out free doughnuts every Wednesday through the end of the year.

In other Dunkin’ news, the chain unveiled Tuesday that its winter menu is set to hit stores nationwide starting Dec. 27, featuring new items and returning favorites, such as the long-awaited Pink Velvet Macchiato, a Valentine’s Day-inspired drink with red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting.

Other new menu items include the Frosty Red Velvet Donut, Pancake Wake-Up Wrap and Sweet Black Pepper Bacon.