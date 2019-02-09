Will Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The latest earnings announcement Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) released in December 2018 revealed that the business endured a substantial headwind with earnings falling by -34%. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts perceive Dunkin’ Brands Group’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts’ consensus outlook for next year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 3.7%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more optimistic with rates arriving at double digit 11% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting US$275m by 2022.

Although it is helpful to be aware of the growth rate each year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to gauge the rate at which the business is growing on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Dunkin’ Brands Group’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I put a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 5.4%. This means, we can anticipate Dunkin’ Brands Group will grow its earnings by 5.4% every year for the next few years.

For Dunkin’ Brands Group, there are three key aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is DNKN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DNKN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of DNKN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

