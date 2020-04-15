Dunkin' Brands to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Virtually

CANTON, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to continued public health concerns about in-person gatherings given the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DNKN) announced today a change to the format of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time from in-person to virtual-only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by shareholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DNKN2020 using the unique 16-digit control number on their proxy card or voting instruction form. The Company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the company's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on March 19, 2020, the record date designated by the Board of Directors for the meeting. Whether virtually attending the Annual Meeting or not, shareholders are urged to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

