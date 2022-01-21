Dunkin' customer charged with assault after hot coffee mask fight

A dispute over masking at a Massachusetts Dunkin' ended with flying hot coffee, an arrest and charges of assault, battery and disorderly conduct, according to police.

The Brookline Police Department said they responded to a call at a local Dunkin' restaurant about 4 miles west of downtown Boston after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The suspect and the victim got into a verbal exchange regarding the victim not wearing a mask inside of the store. The victim pulled his shirt over his face in an attempt to deescalate the situation,” BPD wrote online. "The suspect then became belligerent toward store employees as well as other customers."

"While exiting the store, the suspect threw his hot coffee in the direction of the victim striking the victim on the back of his lower legs."

Court records show the suspect, Dion Millsap, 23, was arrested after a short chase and was arraigned Thursday afternoon on one charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and one charge of Disorderly Conduct.

Millsap's attorney, Ian Henchy, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.