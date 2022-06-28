Dunkin’ customer hurls items at drive-thru worker and smashes window, NJ cops say

A Dunkin’ customer threw items at a worker and smashed a window at a store in Newark, New Jersey, officials said. Now, police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

On Wednesday, June 22, Newark police received a call about a man throwing things at the Dunkin’ employee in the drive-thru window, the Newark Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Monday, June 27.

The man proceeded to drive to the front entrance and shatter the store’s window with a “wooden object,” police said.

The man may face criminal charges, reported NBC New York.

Police ask that anyone with information about the identify of the suspect call 1-877-695-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the police division’s website.

Truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks goes up in flames, New Jersey cops say

Taco Bell worker stole customers’ card numbers — and splurged on herself, SC cops say

Dunkin’ worker stabbed over donut flavor. Now a rapper is charged, Georgia cops say