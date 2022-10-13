Dunkin' defends most changes to rewards program while 'thinking' about a particular one

Dunkin' is defending the vast majority of the recent changes to its popular rewards program that set social media ablaze with upset customers.

"We rolled out our Dunkin' Perks program in 2014, and we haven't made any changes in the last eight years," Dunkin' president Scott Murphy said on Yahoo Finance Live. "We went out and talked to our core users and said, 'What do you want from a program?' They said they wanted three things: They wanted more variety because in the old program, you could just get a beverage; they wanted more flexibility, and we have now given them a chance to stack points so they can buy a drink for themselves, they can buy a sandwich for their family or a whole meal for the soccer team; and they said they wanted recognition — so for big users we now have boosted status."

That focus group research is fine and good, but the changes did not go over well with the vocal masses on social media.

Mascots from Dunkin Donuts pose for photos in front of the NASDAQ market site in Times Square, New York June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The previous DD Perks program served up a free drink of any kind when a user spent $40. Under the new program released last week, customers must spend about $70 to get a free specialty drink such as an espresso or cold brew.

Dunkin' says consumers can earn points twice as fast as they did with the outgoing DD Perks program — 10 points instead of five for every $1 spent — and the redemption value has increased.

And the free birthday drink — long ago made popular by Dunkin' rival Starbucks — was discontinued.

Murphy told Yahoo Finance Live the company — taken over by Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic owner Inspire Brands for $11.3 billion in 2020 — hears the complaints and is evaluating the changes.

That includes the free birthday drink status.

"We are thinking about that for sure," Murphy said about bringing back the free birthday gift.

