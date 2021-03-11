Dunkin' dispute: Man accused of pointing gun in drive-thru

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read
Mar. 11—PELHAM — Impatience at the Dunkin' drive-thru Thursday morning led to an arrest after a man pulled a gun on a woman, according to police.

Pelham police said they responded to 123 Bridge St. at 8:07 a.m., after a 26-year-old Pelham woman called to say she was threatened while waiting in line for coffee.

Witnesses told police that the woman was looking down while the line moved forward in front of her. When she failed to move, a man later identified as Ryan Keller, 34, waved her forward and yelled, police said.

The Manchester man and the Pelham woman continued to exchange words, and eventually the woman got out of her car and approached Keller in his truck, police said.

As the argument continued, Keller allegedly pointed a gun at the woman. Both are said to have left after that. According to police, the two did not know each other before the drive-thru altercation.

Police said Keller was located in his truck further north on Bridge Street in Pelham. He was arrested without incident and the gun was taken by police.

He now faces a felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Keller was free on $2,500 cash bail later Thursday, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Corporal James Locke at 603-635-2411 or submit a tip through Tip411, the town's community connection app.

