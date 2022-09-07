Dunkin’ disturbance: Three people hurt, one charged in Epping assault case

Three people had to be treated for injuries after an alleged assault at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, N.H. on Monday and a 40-year-old man is facing several charges as a result.

Andrew Scheiner of South Hampton, N.H. is charged with assault, criminal mischief, trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Epping Police say they were called to the Dunkin’ at 62 Calef Highway just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday to investigate a disturbance. Once there, they arrested Scheiner who was taken to the Rockingham County Jail, where he was denied bail. He was arraigned in the 10th Circuit Court- Brentwood Division on Tuesday.

One of the three victims of the alleged assault was taken to the Exeter Hospital.

