Dunkin’ drinks and doughnuts for you and your sweetheart to enjoy. Brownie batter is back!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Dunkin’ Donuts has been preparing since December.

Dunkin’s winter menu, which dropped on December 27, skipped right over Christmas and into Valentine’s with its “pink velvet” macchiatos, which will be available through February 20.

And of course, those who patiently wait for heart-shaped donuts every year will be able to indulge in Dunkin’s Valentine’s donuts starting this month.

Here’s what to know about Valentine’s Day at Dunkin’ Donuts.

What flavor is Dunkin’s pink velvet macchiato?

The Pink Velvet Macchiato from Dunkin’ combines red velvet cake and cream cheese flavors with espresso.

Dunkin’s pink velvet macchiato is made to taste like red velvet cake, because of its cocoa and subtle cream cheese flavoring.

Here are Dunkin’s newest winter menu items:

White Hazelnut Bark Coffee: Hot or cold with toasted white chocolate flavor, a shot of hazelnut and cream.

Frosty Red Velvet Donut: Red velvet cake donut, glazed, with vanilla icing and cream-cheese flavored sprinkles.

Here are Dunkin’s returning winter menu items:

Pink Velvet Swirl/Macchiato: You can order the "pink velvet" drink both hot and cold. It’s a macchiato with a pink velvet-flavored swirl.

Pancake Wake-Up Wraps: The usual Wake-Up Wrap, but with a pancake instead of a tortilla.

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon

Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Sandwich: Temporarily replaces Dunkin’s Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich, made with sweet black pepper-seasoned bacon instead.

When does Dunkin’ start selling Valentine’s donuts?

Dunkin’s wildly popular heart-shaped donuts will be back next week!

Starting on January 31, all of Dunkin’s sprinkled donuts will be sprinkled with red, pink and white sprinkles instead of the usual rainbow sprinkle mix.

All filled donuts, such as Boston cream and jelly donuts, will be heart-shaped. The beloved heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut will return.

What is the Cupid's Choice donut at Dunkin'?

The Brownie Batter doughnut is on the menu for Valentine's Day at Dunkin'.

The Cupid’s Choice Donut – also heart-shaped – is like a strawberry Boston cream donut, filled with Bavarian cream and frosted with strawberry icing.

The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream and frosted with chocolate icing.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: When does Dunkin start selling Valentine's doughnuts? Here's the menu.