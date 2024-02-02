Dunkin’ employee taken to hospital after being attacked inside Watertown location, police say

A Dunkin’ employee in Watertown was taken to the hospital after being attacked inside the coffee chain Friday morning, police said.

Vartan Krikorian, 65, allegedly entered the store around 6:00 a.m. and became involved in an argument before attacking an employee.

Watertown police say Krikorian was arrested and is facing charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

The employee was not seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW