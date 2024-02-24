Dunkin’ jumps into spring with a launch of new energy drink

Dunkin’ has announced an energizing iced beverage with the debut of SPARKD’ Energy by Dunkin’.

There is a new fruit-flavored way to get your day started.

Beth Turenne, Dunkin’s Vice President of Category Management, said. “With the introduction of SPARKD’ Energy by Dunkin’, we set out to create a deliciously unique option for our guests.”

The new drink will have two sparkling fruit flavors: a Berry Burst with raspberry and strawberry flavors and Peach Sunshine with vibrant lychee and peach flavors.

Turenne said, " It’s not just another energy drink; it’s a new way to run on Dunkin’, incorporating the flavors we know our fans enjoy.”

Alongside the new energy drink, a spring collection of seasonal Delights will be included.

The lineup will include never-before-seen menu items from cinnamon drinks in Churro Donuts and Dunkin’s first-ever breakfast banana chocolate chip bread.

SPARKD’ Energy and the entire spring menu will be available for a limited time at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, starting on Fed. 21.

