Dunkin' Launches New Canned Iced Coffee Drinks
Dunkin's new drinks are a sweet, caffeinated treat.
Dunkin's new drinks are a sweet, caffeinated treat.
Southwest Airlines is giving travelers a jolt in the sky with a new beverage offering: iced coffee.
In 2008, long before TikTok challenges and Instagram trends, one video captivated the masses. It showed a woman— who, by the video’s title, was presumed to be named Scarlet— on top of a coffee table in heels, belting a song. Halfway through the ballad, she falls off the table. She lays on the floor for… Continue reading ‘Scarlet Takes A Tumble’ Resurfaces On TikTok: ‘I Am The Girl That Fell Off The Coffee Table’
"But here's the real kicker: As I was leaving, I complimented my interviewer on her hair and asked where she got it done. She replied with, 'It's a hairpiece. I have cancer.' I didn't get hired."
It can feel like all narcissists are cut from the same cloth. Here are some of the most common things you'll hear them say.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, had a similar reaction when a woman costar attempted to link arms with him on a red carpet.View Entire Post ›
After cutting him this past week, the Titans saved Taylor Lewan the trip and dropped off his stuff at his front door.
The Georgia extremist's remark on Fox News was absurd, even by her standards.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…
The late night host spoke out in his first show since revelations that Trump tried to have him censored.
A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia – with one drone crashing just 60 miles from Moscow. Live Ukraine updates.
Gymnastics asks its most promising athletes to give everything. Now the LSU star is repurposing herself into the lucrative main event
Matthew McConaughey gave his and Camila Alves’ youngest son Livingston an at-home haircut that sparked quite the response.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
A man posted a video suggesting he didn't allow a crying child to take his spot. It went hugely viral but TikTokers overwhelmingly supported him.
"Whatever they are paying cast members, it isn't enough..."
DeSantis published his first memoir, which keeps many details about his life and work private. Insider read the book and identified missing pieces.
Erika Jayne is no stranger to a provocative Instagram post. And for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills performer, showing some skin is second nature. Need proof? Check out her topless Instagram post from February 25. In the photo, Erika appears to be halfway through a glam session at her Los Angeles home. While her sleek hairstyle and her smoky plum eyes look fully done, some things are not quite as buttoned up. In the photo, the singer has shrugged off her robe, letting it gather around her w
Jennifer Lopez is known for being an ageless icon, but even she gets caught using a filter every now and then.
“she almost got elbowed and also was being shoved in the back the whole time, put two and two together.”View Entire Post ›