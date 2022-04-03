Dunkin' has a new makeup collection with e.l.f. Cosmetics inspired by donuts and coffee

There's a new limited edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup collection.

A new Dunkin'-inspired makeup collection with e.l.f. Cosmetics is here.

The sweet, new collaboration features “The Dunkin’ Dozen” eyeshadow palettes, “Donut Forget Putty Primer,” “Glazed for Days” lip glosses and more.

To get early access to the exclusive collection Thursday at Elfcosmetics.com, you need to be a member of the beauty brand's loyalty program. The collection goes on sale at Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com starting Sunday, April 3.

“This collab is all about your morning must-haves," Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f. Beauty chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

Dunkin’ menu with e.l.f. Cosmetics

The brands call the collaboration a “wake up and makeup collection” and say it’s “coming in extra hot with an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents.” Here are the items:

The Dunkin’ Dozen: 12 shades of eyeshadows for $16. Colors inspired by Dunkin’ donuts include Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

Donut Forget Putty Primer: The primer has a donut scent and costs $12.

Coffee Lip Scrub: The exfoliating sugar scrub has a Dunkin’ coffee scent and costs $6.

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set: This set includes two scents and costs $12.

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge: The donut-inspired sponge is for blending and costs $9.

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault: The five items are available for $75 with a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin' reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set. If you order on Elfcosmetics.com, the brand says it “will fill up your cup with a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.”

