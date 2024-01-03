Is Dunkin' opening downtown Detroit location? Here's what we know

Signs of a Dunkin' coming soon are posted on a Woodward Avenue storefront.

It appears that the nationwide chain Dunkin’ is adding a downtown Detroit location.

A storefront at 1043 Woodward Avenue has “Dunkin’” signage, “Coming Soon” and pictures of doughnuts covering the windows. On Woodward Avenue at State Street, the location is in a building with 1001 Woodward Parking Garage structure above.

Previously, the location was home to Slices Pizza, which closed in August 2020.

Nearby and few steps away from the Dunkin' storefront is the well-known Avalon Café and Bakery. To the south of the Dunkin’ location is a CVS Pharmacy. Also, nearby and across Woodward Avenue is the new Hudson site. Coffee giant Starbucks at 777 Woodward Avenue is not far from the Dunkin' and Roasting Plant coffee is also nearby in the First National Building.

In September, another nationwide chain, Chipotle Mexican Grill, known for its burrito bowls, burritos and tacos, announced its first downtown Detroit location that’s a few minutes walk from Dunkin’.

Located in the First National Building, Chipotle is planning a spring opening.

Emails sent to Dunkin’ and Bedrock, which lists on its website 1001 Woodward Parking Garage under its properties, were not returned.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Signs for Dunkin' coffee and doughnuts appear in downtown Detroit