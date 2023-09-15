Dunkin’ worker punches customer in the face in argument about sugar, Ohio cops say

A Dunkin’ employee was arrested after Ohio authorities say she assaulted a customer during an argument about sugar.

Police in Fremont said the incident happened Sunday, Sept. 10, and led to the arrest of 18-year-old Aniyah McClain.

A customer wanted regular sugar in her coffee but instead received liquid sugar, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News. When she asked McClain about the sugar, the worker told her, “You need to ask for that,” the report says.

McClain and the customer began arguing, then McClain came from behind the counter and punched the customer in the eye, police said.

Surveillance footage showed McClain then drag the customer by her hair behind the counter and continue assaulting her, according to the police report.

At least one of the witnesses who was interviewed by police helped break up the fight, police said.

Officers said the customer had a red eye and a scrape to her shin from being dragged.

McClain was charged with assault and arrested at the restaurant, police said.

Fremont is about 85 miles southwest of Cleveland.

