Dunkin’ worker shoots customer in parking lot after order dispute, Florida police say

A Dunkin’ customer was shot twice after he got into an argument with a shop employee while ordering ice cream, according to the Clearwater (Florida) Police Department.

The victim was listed in “serious but stable condition at the hospital,” police said in a Tuesday, March 7 news release.

It happened March 6 at a site on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard that houses a combined Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop, officials said. Clearwater is about 20 miles west of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed ... became involved in an argument Monday evening with a customer, a 38-year-old Clearwater man who was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children,” police said in the news release.

“As the victim and his family departed via the front door of the business, the suspect left out the back door and confronted the victim in the parking lot, where the argument continued. Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times, hitting the victim twice in the legs.”

Investigators have not released details on what started the in-store dispute.

Shaheed, 22, was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County jail around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, police say. He lives in nearby St. Petersburg, jail records show. Bond was set at $15,000.

The identity of the victim in the shooting was not released.

