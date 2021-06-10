Dunkin’ worker stabbed over donut flavor. Now a rapper is charged, Georgia cops say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Atlanta rapper wanted in connection to a violent stabbing at a Dunkin’ Donuts last year is behind bars, Georgia authorities say.

Marquavis Goolsby, best known by his stage name Dae Dae, was arrested Wednesday on aggravated assault charges, according to Union City Police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remained as of Thursday.

Earlier this month, authorities named the 28-year-old as a suspect in the December attack at the Union City shop that left a teen employee with a gash to her arm, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The stabbing was allegedly sparked by the rapper “not being able to get what he wanted,” according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

“The crazy thing about the entire exchange is that, I believe that he wanted a certain type of donut, or donuts, and they did not have those donuts, apparently,” Kamau Mason, an attorney for the Dunkin’ worker, told WGCL.

Officers arrived to the restaurant at 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 in response to a call about the fight, according to the incident report. A 17-year-old worker told police a man came through the drive-thru and grew upset when they were out of a particular item.

The man sped off but came back a short time later, and he started arguing with employees inside the store, the worker said. Things took a violent turn when the man pulled out a knife and proceeded to swing it at the girl in uniform.

Part of the attack was captured on cell phone video.

Police said the teen suffered a laceration to her left arm and was treated at the scene. The man fled before officers arrived — but left one of his shoes behind, according to the report.

“He could’ve easily taken her her life,” Mason said, according to WGCL. “Through the grace of God, she was able to survive that encounter.”

Goolsby splashed onto the music scene in 2015 with his debut single titled, “Wat U Mean.”

Goolsby has maintained his innocence and posted video of his arrest on his Instagram account. The caption reads, in part, “ITS FRAME, FAKE NEWS.”

Waffle House shootout sparked by argument over cold food, Mississippi police say

Your Chipotle order could soon cost more to cover worker raises. What to know

Neighbor shoots up couple’s home after not being invited to game night, Georgia cops say

Free beer from Anheuser-Busch? Only if US hits this COVID vaccination goal

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-UAW president sentenced to 28 months for attempting to steal $1.5 million in union dues

    Former United Auto Workers (UAW) President Gary Jones was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in federal prison and will be forced to repay thousands of dollars after he pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in 2020 for plotting to steal $1.5 million in union dues, according to AP.Why it matters: Jones' crimes, and other corruption cases within the union, have significantly hurt the UAW's credibility and its members’ confidence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Singapore-HK ATB review in July, no 'firm plans' for South Korea travel bubble

    The Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble (ATB) has once again been delayed, with a review set for early July.

  • Gaza's children suffer post-conflict trauma

    It's been three weeks since Suzy Eshkuntana was pulled from the rubble of her house in Gaza.Destroyed by an Israeli air strike. Her mother and four siblings are under the rubble.The six-year-old girl has barely spoken since, except to ask for her family, who were killed that day.Suzy and her father are now living with her uncle, who said she barely eats, doesn't sleep well and doesn’t play. "She doesn't speak a lot, I am her uncle and she used to stay at my home a lot, she used to speak a lot, to be very active, she was a naughty girl. But after their home was hit and her mother was killed the girl doesn't talk a lot, doesn't play a lot and she screams whenever people reach out to her, even myself, her uncle, whom she used to spend a lot of time with. She screams when I get close to her."Half of young people in Gaza - around 500,000 children - could be in need of psychological support. That’s according to officials from the U.N. children's fund UNICEF, who say 11 days of fighting in May between the enclave's Hamas rulers and Israel has left children traumatized. Suzy's home was struck in a wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza City on May 16. Gaza health officials say those attacks killed 42 people, including 10 children. Israel said those strikes targeted an underground tunnel system used by Hamas to transport weapons. And that the houses collapsed as a result of the tunnel network crumbling. Psychologists have paid Suzy regular visits to help her process her trauma. Psychiatrists say depression and insecurity are the most common psychological issues they see here. Around half of Gaza's population of two million are under 18. Many carry the trauma of three previous wars and several other violent conflicts fought between Israel and Gaza militant groups since 2008.

  • Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop

    The armed suspect fled the Subway shop in the victim's car.

  • Retired nun admits to embezzling more than $800,000 to fund gambling habit

    Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper used tuition fees and donations to a California Catholic school to subsidize her casino expenses The scheme was uncovered during an audit after Kreuper retired in 2018. Photograph: Gerald Herbert/AP A retired nun has admitted to embezzling $835,000 over 10 years from a Catholic school in California to fund her gambling habit, according to federal prosecutors. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, a former principal at St James Catholic School in Torrance, California, use

  • These Tuukka Rask stats in must-win road games might surprise Bruins fans

    The Bruins are one loss away from summer vacation tonight and they'll look to Tuukka Rask to steady the ship after a rough Game 5. These stats suggest Boston could have the upper hand in Game 6 against the Islanders.

  • Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy fined $25K for comments on officiating

    Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been dealt a $25,000 fine for criticizing the officiating of his team.

  • Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend of 2 Years Hale Leon: 'Such a Perfect, Beautiful Moment'

    The couple got engaged Tuesday night surrounded by friends and family, including Frankie and Ariana Grande's mother Joan, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "We are so happy," says Frankie

  • Former Miami Dolphin set to make professional lacrosse debut

    Former Miami Dolphin set to make professional lacrosse debut

  • NHL Betting lines: Will the New York Islanders send the Boston Bruins packing in Game 6?

    Will the New York Islanders finish off the Boston Bruins once and for all? Let's check out the betting lines for tonight's game.

  • Netflix Original Horror Movies Ranked, From ‘Calibre’ to ‘The Open House’

    “Awake,” starring Gina Rodriguez, imagines a world in which a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep. The film is Netflix’s latest foray into the horror genre and premieres on the streamer Wednesday. In the meantime, let’s look back at Netflix’s in-house thrillers and chillers and see which were downright scary and which were just scary bad. Netflix 1. Calibre (2018) Tomatometer: 95% The best-reviewed Netflix thriller is “Caliber,” which tells the story of two friends on a doomed hun

  • Hearing set on plea deal in prison administrator's killing

    A hearing has been set to discuss a plea deal for a Tennessee prison inmate charged with killing a corrections administrator during a 2019 escape attempt, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson told The Associated Press that a hearing has been scheduled for Monday in the case of Curtis Ray Watson. In an email, Davidson declined to discuss any details about the possible plea deal.

  • Kyle Shanahan: Julio Jones is special, but trading for him would have been tough for us

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that he’s happy that Julio Jones landed in the AFC after being traded by the Falcons and he took some time on Wednesday to discuss why the 49ers didn’t push harder to keep him in the NFC. The team was among the early betting favorites to land [more]

  • Packers need to do whatever they can to support Jordan Love

    He struggled on Tuesday. He thrived on Wednesday. The Packers need to be sure that the latter happens more often. Jordan Love, an innocent bystander in a toxic situation that has taken on Shakespearean qualities, surely would have never chosen the situation into which he involuntarily was thrusted last year, when the Packers made Love [more]

  • Florida roofer fiddled with pay for employees from a drug addiction program, Labor says

    A Gainesville roofing contractor paid $31,673 in back wages after violating the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and withholding earned money from employees in a drug addiction recovery program.

  • Trump bombards supporters with near-constant texts for money, analysis by The Independent finds

    Texts come hours apart with no clear explanation for how the money will be spent

  • Frankie Grande Is Engaged! Watch the Sweet Proposal to Hale Leon: 'It Was Perfect in Every Way'

    Frankie's sister Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez were among the close friends and family in attendance. "I am beyond thrilled," Frankie says as he shares photos of the special night with PEOPLE

  • Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett Drop Out of 2021 CMT Music Awards

    Country singers Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett both recently announced on social media that they will no longer be able to perform at this year's CMT Music Awards due to personal reasons.

  • Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist gets prison for ruining vaccine

    A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday. Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton, pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product. In a statement before receiving his sentence, Brandenburg said he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

  • Bethenny Frankel Says She Ended Business Deal with MGM, Mark Burnett: 'I Didn't Want to Be Shackled'

    The reality star and entrepreneur's most recent TV venture, The Big Shot with Bethenny, was produced with Mark Burnett and MGM