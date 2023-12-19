Dunkin’ workers pull guns on customers asking for manager, cops say. ‘Y’all gonna die’

Three Dunkin’ workers accused of threatening customers with guns have been arrested, Texas police say.

The El Paso Police Department said the incident happened in the Dunkin’ drive-thru at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

A 41-year-old man and his girlfriend were ordering doughnuts, but the woman said an employee was acting “rude” and she asked to speak to the manager, police said in a Dec. 18 news release.

The worker responded that he was the manager, using explicit language, according to police. When the couple drove toward the window, the employee came outside, followed by two co-workers.

The three workers, ages 17, 19 and 20, brandished handguns toward the couple, police said.

“One of the employees chambered a round in the pistol, pointed the gun at the 41-year-old customer, and verbally threatened him, saying, ‘Y’all gonna die tonight,’” officers said.

The three workers were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. They were jailed in the El Paso County Detention Facility on $100,000 bonds.

