Dunkin's coffee, tea now comes mixed with alcohol. Here's where you can buy it in Texas

There's a new player in the Austin spiked beverage game.

Dunkin' Donuts recently announced Dunkin' Spiked, its line of alcoholic teas and coffees sold only in select states. Texas, of course, is one of them.

The new spiked drinks are being launched in Austin, as well as in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, according to a news release from the company. They're also available in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont for now.

What are the Dunkin' Spiked flavors?

The spiked teas come in flavors like slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragon fruit and mango pineapple. The drinks have an alcohol by volume of 5% and come in a mixed pack and a six-pack of the slightly sweet option. The company plans to roll out a 12-pack and 24-ounce single-serve can in March, alongside a 24-ounce single-serve can of the strawberry dragon fruit flavor.

The spiked coffee flavors are original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. The alcohol by volume for those drinks is 6%. They come in a mix pack and a four-pack of 12-ounce cans of the original iced coffee, with plans to introduce a 24-ounce single-serve can in March.

Where can I find Dunkin' Spiked?

Dunkin’ Spiked products are sold at Kroger, H-E-B, Spec's, Circle K and Buc-ee's, according to the company.

To promote its new spiked drinks, Dunkin' also announced a sweepstakes in which people 21 and older in eligible states can win a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Spiked, a year’s supply of Dunkin’ Coffee, Dunkin’ Spiked Collection "swag packs," Dunkin’ gift cards and a $1,000 grand prize. There is no purchase necessary to enter. The sweepstakes will run through May 31. Consumers can enter here.

