Dunkirk couple charged with dealing heroin, meth

DUNKIRK, Ind. — A Dunkirk man and woman have been accused of selling heroin and meth out of their Mount Auburn Street home.

Aaron D. Baker, 51, and Lizabeth A. Denney, 43, are each charged in Jay Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in meth, Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to court documents, a witness told Jay County sheriff's deputies he routinely bought heroin from Baker and also "worked out trades" for the drug, which he then sold to others, including a juvenile.

The witness said Baker regularly traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to purchase drugs.

Investigators said text exchanges with Baker, on the cellphone of the witness, appeared to refer to drug transactions.

Deputies received a warrant to search the Mount Auburn Street home, and allegedly found controlled substances — including more than 20 grams of both heroin and meth — and drug paraphernalia.

"There is just too much product here to be just using (drugs)," a deputy wrote in an affidavit.

Denney reportedly told investigators she was a heroin user, but maintained she was not involved in any drug-dealing activity at her home.

She and Baker were also both charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Denney was released from the Jay County jail in Portland after posting a $60,000 bond.

Baker is also charged with being a habitual offender, a status that could lead to a longer sentence if he is convicted of the pending charges.

According to court records, the former Muncie resident has been convicted of dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated.

Denney was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance in 2016.

