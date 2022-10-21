Dunkirk man alleges excessive force in lawsuit over arrest

PORTLAND, Ind. — A Dunkirk man has filed a lawsuit against two law enforcement officers, alleging he was a victim of excessive force when he was arrested in September 2021.

Named as defendants in the Jay Superior Court suit — filed in recent days on behalf of Alden M. Glessner — are James Baughman, an officer with the Dunkirk Police Department, and an unidentified Jay County sheriff's deputy.

Glessner, now 54, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, after he allegedly interfered with Baughman's investigation of a possible burglary in the 500 block of East North Street in Dunkirk.

The Dunkirk officer was questioning a man who reportedly admitted he had removed items — by reaching into a window — from a house whose owner was deceased.

That man was ultimately not charged in the incident, but he was arrested that evening because he was the target of arrest warrants issued in Henry County.

In a report, Baughman referred to Glessner as a "loud, obnoxious bully."

He reported Glessner interfered with his questioning of the other man, being "belligerent," refusing to leave and telling the officer "he did not have to listen to me."

Glessner was arrested and was charged later that month, in Jay Superior Court, with resisting law enforcement, intimidation and false informing.

In May, he pleaded guilty to the false informing charge, a Class B misdemeanor, was received a suspended sentence. That charge actually stemmed from a second encounter with Baughman that saw Glessner claim he owned the North Street house where the other man had been detained.

In his lawsuit — filed Oct. 13 by Fort Wayne attorney Christopher Myers — Glessner alleged he was "falsely arrested and handcuffed too tightly" in retaliation for "exercising his right to free speech."

The Dunkirk man said Baughman — and later the deputy who drove him to the Jay County jail in Portland — declined his requests to loosen the handcuffs that were "biting into his wrists," resulting in "severe pain and suffering and mental anguish."

The suit asks that a jury determine damages, both compensatory and punitive, in the case.

The law enforcement agencies that employed Baughman and the deputy are not named as defendants in the case.

The defendants have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

