Dunkirk man arrested for biting, hitting hospital employee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and bit a hospital employee, Jamestown police said Saturday.
Armondo Z. Hernandez-Tirado, 23, was charged with second degree assault.
Officers responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown at around 11:15 p.m. Friday night for a report of a “past tense assault.” Police allege Hernandez-Tirado had “struck and bit” a victim who worked at the hospital.
Niagara Falls police ask for help after robbery suspect attacks woman with hammer
Hernandez-Tirado was found at the hospital and arrested a short time later. He was transported to the city jail and help pending arraignment.
Latest Local News
Dunkirk man arrested for biting, hitting hospital employee
Security increased at new Bills stadium construction site on game days
Western New York continues to dig out of recent snow
Armed man taken into custody by Hamburg SWAT officers
Wyoming cheers on Bills from 1,500 miles away: ‘Our guy went to Buffalo’
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.