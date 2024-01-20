Dunkirk man arrested for biting, hitting hospital employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted and bit a hospital employee, Jamestown police said Saturday.

Armondo Z. Hernandez-Tirado, 23, was charged with second degree assault.

Officers responded to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown at around 11:15 p.m. Friday night for a report of a “past tense assault.” Police allege Hernandez-Tirado had “struck and bit” a victim who worked at the hospital.

Hernandez-Tirado was found at the hospital and arrested a short time later. He was transported to the city jail and help pending arraignment.

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

