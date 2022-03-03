Dunkirk man fatally shot during confrontation with police

DUNKIRK, Ind. — A Dunkirk man was fatally shot Thursday during what was described as a confrontation with police.

In a release, Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur said Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, of 243 Mount Auburn Street, died after being wounded by gunfire.

Dunkirk's police chief, Dane Mumbower, and officer Erica Post had "responded to a complaint" in the 200 block of Mount Auburn Street when they apparently encountered Zimmerman. The incident took place about 8:30 a.m.

Mumbower and Post suffered "non-lethal injuries," according to the prosecutor.

Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police were investigating the fatal shooting.

Court records reflect no prior felony charges or convictions for Zimmerman.

