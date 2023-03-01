Dunkirk woman charged with arson in fire at her home

DUNKIRK, Ind. — Dunkirk police say a local woman set fire to curtains in her home.

Shelia L. Keeylen, 32, was charged this week in Jay Circuit Court with arson, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Emergency responders last Friday afternoon were called to a reported blaze at Keeylen's home, in the 100 block of West Washington Street.

An officer reported when they arrived at the scene, Keeylen and a man who also lives there were outside arguing.

Keeylen reportedly told the officer she was "very intoxicated" and that candles she had lit had somehow ignited window curtains in the living room.

However, her roommate reported he was upstairs playing video games when he observed "smoke ventilating in the air."

He said he went downstairs and saw Keeylen holding a cigarette lighter and standing next to a living room window with curtains that were engulfed in flames.

The man said he went back upstairs to retrieve his cellphone and call emergency dispatchers, then returned to the living room and pulled the burning curtains away from the window.

He said he first tried to put out the flames by stomping on the curtains, and then used water to extinguish the fire.

During an interview with Christopher Keesling, an arson investigator with the state fire marshal's office, Keeylen reportedly admitted she had set the curtains on fire with her cigarette lighter.

"Shelia stated once the curtains started burning, she just stood there and watched the curtains burn," an affidavit said. "Shelia stated she made no attempt to put out the flames or call 911 or let her roommate... know the curtains were on fire."

Keeylen — who continued to be held in the Jay County jail in Portland on Wednesday — appeared at an initial hearing in Jay Circuit Court on Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

