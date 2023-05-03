Dunlap, Alliance educators honored at Stark celebration

Elayne Dunlap, second from left, received the Lifetime Educator Award during the Stark County Education Celebration. On hand for the ceremony were, from left, Superintendent Rob Gress, Dunlap, Board Vice President Suzie Dennis, Board Member Beth Canfield-Simbro, Board Member Bill Koch and Board President Tyler Kinser. Dunlap is a member of the Alliance City Schools Board of Education.

ALLIANCE – Three Alliance City Schools educators were honored during the recent Stark County education celebration.

During the event, each county school district celebrates its Teacher of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and one individual is recognized with a Lifetime Education award.

This year, Elayne Dunlap, a retired ACS teacher and current school board member, received the 2023 Lifetime Educator award.

Dunlap started her career as a teacher and ended it in the administrative office as special education assessment manager and district intervention coordinator. Following her retirement, she joined the Alliance Board of Education. She currently is serving her second term.

“Elayne has been a steadfast role model for me and numerous other educators in Alliance and throughout Stark County,” said ACS Superintendent Rob Gress. “Throughout her career. she has proven that leadership is about influence, not about titles. In her role as a teacher, she has influenced countless students and adults in a very positive way.”

Dunlap has served on a number of foundations, committees and non-profit organizations over the years, all with the desire to serve others and make a difference.

2023 Alliance City Schools Teacher of the Year is Bianca Burwell, front. Helping her celebrate are, from left, Director of Secondary Education Shawn Jackson, Superintendent Rob Gress and Alliance Middle School Principal Brian Reed.

Bianca Burwell was recognized as ACS’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. She is an art teacher at Alliance Middle School, and head of the ACS art department.

“Bianca has had a tremendous impact on Alliance Middle School and the district as the head of the art department,” said Shawn Jackson, director of secondary education. “As the art teacher, she has built strong relationships with her students and colleagues. She is caring and strives to go above and beyond to help make Alliance Middle School a better place. We are truly lucky to have her as part of the Aviator Team.”

2023 Alliance City Schools Rookie of the Year is elementary Intervention Specialist Alexis Stallman, left. Helping her celebrate are, from left, Director of Special Education Amy Cramer, Director of Elementary Education Michelle Balderson, Superintendent Rob Gress, Alliance Elementary School Principal Cory Muller.

Alexis Stallman was hailed as ACS’s Rookie of the Year. The award goes to teachers who have been with their district three years or fewer and have already shown themselves to have a positive impact. Stallman is in her first year as an intervention specialist at Alliance Elementary School.

“Alexis is always willing to try different strategies with her students to help them be successful,” said Amy Cramer, director of special education. “She provides her students with structured and fun learning to keep them engaged. She sees the positives of a situation and brings joy with her wherever she goes.”

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Elayne Dunlap, two Alliance educators honored at Stark celebration