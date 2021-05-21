UPDATE: Dunlap man dead, woman hospitalized after domestic dispute
May 20—DUNLAP — A man died and a woman was hospitalized following a domestic dispute Thursday morning.
Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp said police were called to a home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue at 7:59 a.m. on a report of a battery with weapons. Police arrived to find a woman suffering from lacerations and a 35-year-old man who was dead. Police said the woman was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.