Dunlap man sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

Donald Yarber, 29, of Dunlap was sentenced to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Yarber's prison sentence will be followed by a three-year supervised release, according to a news release.

Peoria Police arrested Yarber after a traffic stop in July in which they found cannabis, a high-capacity gun magazine loaded with ammunition and a 9 mm pistol with an "obliterated" serial number.

While being booked into jail, it was discovered that Yarber also had ammunition in his shoe.

The gun found in his car was connected to two shootings, one in Chicago in 2021 and another in Peoria in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Donald Yarber sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegal firearm