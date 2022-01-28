Dunlap woman who killed husband gets 55 years

Jan. 27—GOSHEN — A Dunlap woman convicted of stabbing her husband to death was sentenced to 55 years in prison Thursday.

Blanca Hernandez, 32, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno for her sentencing hearing early Thursday morning in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Christofeno in late December 2021 accepted Hernandez's guilty plea and convicted her of murder in the stabbing death of her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, while in their home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue on the morning of May 20, 2021.

The first officer on the scene, while responding to a 911 call Hernandez made, found Hernandez performing chest compressions on Vergara in the house, according to details presented in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Vergara was pronounced dead at the scene. Hernandez was also found to be injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As detectives investigated, they found evidence suggesting Vergara had died sometime prior to when police and emergency responders arrived at the house — a firefighter told detectives Vergara's body was cooler than it should have been relative to the time it took to respond to the call. A doctor also told detectives Hernandez's injuries were consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, the affidavit showed.

When interviewed, Hernandez told an investigator Vergara had held her hands and used them to stab himself, according to the affidavit.

In pleading guilty, Judge Christofeno asked Hernandez how she killed Vergara. She simply replied, "stab — stab him."

A jury trial for Hernandez had been scheduled for April 18, though the trial was later dropped following Herandez's guilty plea.

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

Prior to Hernandez's sentencing Thursday, Deputy Prosecutor Don Pitzer, speaking on behalf of the state, was offered a chance to say a few words as part of his closing argument.

"The collateral damage in this really tragic situation is the three kids, three sons that the defendant and the victim in this case had, who are all basically either in grade school or high school," Pitzer told the court. "So, it is just, it's been a bit of a poignant case, because obviously it did not need to happen, and the damage that's going to happen to these kids because their mom is in prison and their dad is deceased, it just goes beyond the pale."

Hernandez, too, was given an opportunity to address the court prior to her sentencing.

"I just wanted to tell Alejandro's family that I'm sorry for whatever happened, and that I regret it every day," Hernandez said. "I'm sorry for the pain that I've caused this family — my family and my children — and I hope that they can forgive me. I'm sorry."

With her sentencing, Hernandez will serve 55 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, with 10 years suspended and 10 years on reporting probation, for the murder charge. She was also ordered to pay all court costs, was fined $10,000, which was then suspended, was ordered to provide a DNA sample at her cost, and required to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment.

"I am sure that your remorse is genuine, and I say that because, as you know, I am well aware of the situation and circumstances which your children are now in, since that, too, is pending in this court," Judge Christofeno said prior to the sentencing. "I'm struck by the fact, Ms. Hernandez, you could have sought help. It did not have to be this way at all. And it's often the times, in murder cases, your actions have destroyed two families, and, most importantly, have caused a great deal of trauma to your three children that could have been avoided."

CHARNESSA JOHNSON

Also sentenced Thursday was Charnessa Faye Johnson, 54, Elkhart.

Johnson had been charged with multiple drug-related offenses after police served a search warrant at a Prairie Street apartment in May of 2021. She was ultimately convicted of just one charge, felony dealing in cocaine, as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Elkhart Police executed the search warrant at the Prairie Street apartment after receiving information on alleged drug trafficking.

Johnson was sentenced to eight years at the IDOC with four years suspended and four years on reporting probation, with the remaining four years to be served at Elkhart County Community Corrections as an alternative placement.

In addition, Johnson was ordered to pay court costs, fined $4,000, which was then suspended, ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee, and required to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund $500 for her public defender's services.

GENESSA JONES

The public defender for an Elkhart woman facing two counts of murder informed the court Thursday that he would be withdrawing his previous notice of intent to pursue an insanity defense on her behalf.

Genessa Jones, 48, is facing two counts of murder after having allegedly started a fire at a house in the 1800 block of Oakland Avenue in May of 2021 that killed two people, including a child, as she fought with her ex-boyfriend.

In making his announcement Thursday, Christopher Peterson of the Elkhart County Public Defender's office informed Judge Christofeno that he had recently spoken to Jones about dropping the insanity defense, and she agreed with the suggestion.

"I have spoken, and I discussed this with Ms. Jones, and she is in agreement with that," Peterson told the court. "So, yes, after consulting with Ms. Jones, that would be in her best interest to not pursue the insanity defense."

Instead, Peterson said he will now be filing a motion to pursue an alibi defense on behalf of Jones.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Judge Christofeno took the opportunity to confirm that a status trial conference for Jones will take place Feb. 24, followed by her jury trial on March 21.

JORDON NORTON

A status conference was held Thursday for a Goshen man suspected of killing a man during a shooting at an Elkhart bar in August of 2020.

Jordon Norton, 30, 506 Cross St., is currently jailed on charges of murder, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Investigators allege Norton shot David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during an apparent confrontation at Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St. A woman was also shot and injured, and Norton was also injured during the incident, according to details in a probable cause affidavit.

During the status conference, Judge Christofeno informed Norton's attorney, Kathie Perry, that Norton's Feb. 21 jury trial may need to be delayed due to the high COVID-19 positivity rate in the county.

He then noted that he would be keeping Norton's currently scheduled Feb. 10 trial status conference in place, and will make his final decision on if/when the jury trial will need to be rescheduled at that time.