Dunlap woman pleads guilty to murder

Dec. 23—GOSHEN — A Dunlap woman pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Elkhart County Circuit Court to murdering her husband.

Blanca Hernandez, 31, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno and pleaded guilty to murder as part of a plea agreement that, if the judge agrees to it, would mean a sentence of 55 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections with 10 years suspended and 10 years on reporting probation.

Christofeno accepted Hernandez's guilty plea and convicted her of stabbing to death her husband, Alejandro Vergara, 35, in their home in the 23000 block of Florence Avenue on the morning of May 20.

The first officer on the scene, while responding to a 911 call Hernandez made, found Hernandez performing chest compressions on Vergara in the house, according to details presented in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Vergara was dead at the scene. Hernandez was also found to be injured, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As detectives investigated, they found evidence suggesting Vergara had died sometime prior to when police and emergency responders arrived at the house — a firefighter told detectives Vergara's body was cooler than it should have been relative to the time it took to respond to the call. A doctor also told detectives Hernandez's injuries were consistent with self-inflicted stab wounds, the affidavit showed.

When interviewed, Hernandez told an investigator Vergara had held her hands and used them to stab himself, according to the affidavit.

In pleading guilty, Judge Christofeno asked Hernandez how she killed Vergara. She simply replied, "stab — stab him."

Sentencing is set for Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Sheila Selman can be reached at sheila.selman@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240311. Follow Sheila on Twitter @sselman_TGN.