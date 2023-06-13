Dunmore man injured in high-speed crash on Biden Expressway soon finds new trouble in Scranton

Jun. 12—A Dunmore man who wrecked his car Friday in a high-speed crash on the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Expressway wasted little time finding fresh trouble in Scranton on Monday, police said.

Stephen J. Morris III, 31, was driving more than 100 miles per hour, injured his arm in the 12:38 p.m. wreck and was treated and released from Geisinger Community Medical Center, needing bandages and a sling, state police at Dunmore said.

Scranton police noted the sling when they found him Monday morning after he graffitied the walls of a downtown parking garage and caused $1,000 in damage, according to court paperwork.

A witness spotted Morris spray-painting in a parking garage on the 300 block of Lackawanna Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. and provided a description that matched the man stopped by police officers.

Graffiti tags consisted of "K3," four 90-degree angles pointed inward and other, more rude statements, police said.

Morris, of 123 Frank St., acknowledged he drove a 2010 Audi A5 more than 100 miles per hour on the expressway and lost control as he tried to merge onto Interstate 81 North, state police said.

Trooper Christopher Bohenek cited him with careless driving and speeding.

Scranton Police Officers James Griffith and James Golden charged him with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for the graffiti.

Magisterial District Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell set bail at $10,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing June 23.

