Dunmore man sentenced for cutting brake lines, causing girlfriend's fatal Scranton crash

Aug. 17—A Dunmore man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 to 40 years in state prison for cutting the brake lines of his girlfriend's car, causing a crash that killed her.

John Jenkins, 43, learned his fate following an emotional hearing at which several family members of the victim, Tammy Fox, spoke of the devastating impact of her death.

"You stole my friend and the woman I needed most," said Serenity Fox, one of three of Fox's five children to testify at Jenkins' sentencing before Lackawanna County Judge Michael Barrasse. "That day you didn't just take her life. A part of mine went with it."

Jenkins pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 22, 2018 crash. Police said he cut the brake lines to obtain a piece of pipe to use to smoke crack cocaine.

Unaware of his actions, Fox, 38, was unable to stop the car as she drove down Pine Street in Scranton. She struck a parked car and tree near North Washington Avenue and died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Jenkins never told Fox's family he was responsible for her death as he consoled them in the days following the crash — a "cowardly act of torment" that made coping with her death even more difficult, said Fiona Jordan, another of Fox's daughters.

"How could you live with yourself?" she asked Jenkins.

Fox's sister, Stephanie Fox, said she's haunted by the thoughts of the terror her sister endured as she desperately tried to stop the vehicle.

"She was an amazing older sister and the best friend anyone could ask for," she said. "I can't understand how something as horrible as this could happen to anyone."

Jenkins' sister, Rebecca Wolynski, and his attorney, Joseph Kalinowski, asked Barrasse to consider Jenkins' long history of undiagnosed mental illness that led to lifelong substance abuse.

"My brother acted recklessly and will have to live with that the rest of his life," Wolynski said. "Neither the Fox family nor my family will ever be the same."

Story continues

Jenkins apologized for his crime. He said he did not intend to kill Fox, and hoped that by pleading guilty he gave the family closure.

"There is no way for me to go back and change the circumstances of that night," he said. "If there was, I swear I'd give my life up ten times over."

Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher did not seek a specific sentence, but asked Barrasse to consider the Fox family's testimony.

In imposing the sentence, Barrasse questioned Jenkins' sincerity, noting he never apologized to the family until he came to court Wednesday.

"In some way your words sound hollow at this point," Barrasse said. "You are already behind bars and facing sentencing. Everyone at the time of sentencing apologizes hoping for a lesser sentence."

The sentence was within the standard range of sentencing guidelines. Speaking after the hearing, Kalinowski said he believed the sentence was fair given the circumstances.

"It punishes him and addresses his conduct, yet it allows for rehabilitation and reentry into society," Kalinowski said.

Wolynski said she hopes her brother will seek treatment for mental illness and addiction while incarcerated.

"Two families were destroyed," she said. "I hope after today we can all start to move on."

Members of Fox's family declined comment following the hearing.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.