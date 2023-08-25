Dunmore police charge Scranton man with drug delivery resulting in death

Aug. 24—A Scranton man supplied the fentanyl that led to a Dunmore man's fatal overdose last month, borough police said.

Marlow Walter Ross, 51, was held Thursday in Lackawanna County Prison on $500,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges.

Dunmore police accused Ross, of 1371 Adams Ave., of providing the fentanyl that killed 42-year-old borough resident Jonathan James Stranzl.

Stranzl died July 21 at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, where police say he was kept alive by mechanical means after overdosing at his apartment in the 400 block of Smith Street in the borough a week earlier.

In addition to drug delivery resulting in death, investigators charged Ross with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a criminal complaint filed by borough Detective Michael Lydon and Officer Robert Grunza, the investigation began after Stranzl was found unresponsive but breathing at his apartment July 14.

After initially telling investigators a different story, Stranzl's fiancee, Sarah Broxmeier, admitted the victim overdosed and fell into unconsciousness after snorting fentanyl they bought earlier in the day from a man she called "Marlo," the complaint said.

Broxmeier said the pair purchased six white glassine packets with a red stamp of the drug, and investigators later recovered five of those intact from the apartment, police said.

After identifying "Marlo" as Ross, investigators made arrangements through a confidential informant to purchase additional drugs from the suspect July 19, and he was taken into custody as he arrived at the meet location, police said.

During a search of Ross, investigators found six white glassine packets with red stamps containing suspected fentanyl, the complaint said. He acknowledged during an interview with Lydon the drugs were the "same stuff" he sold to a woman he knew as "Amanda" on July 14.

A subsequent forensic examination of Ross' cellphone showed multiple calls and texts between Ross and Broxmeier beginning July 12 and continuing through July 14, police said.

Within the text thread, investigators found a conversation in which Ross tells Broxmeier, "I got it," and provides an address for her to meet him, the complaint said. A response by Broxmeier indicating she is on her way was sent about an hour before Stranzl overdosed.

Corbett scheduled Ross's preliminary hearing for 9:45 a.m. Aug. 31.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132