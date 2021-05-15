Dunmore police: Man with methamphetamine stole sunglasses

Frank Lesnefsky, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

May 15—Borough police arrested a Hummelstown man early Friday after officers said he drove his car into a backyard, got stuck and stole the homeowner's sunglasses.

Officers responded to 837 August Ave. at 1:17 a.m. for a report of an unknown man trespassing and yelling, Officer John Luciano wrote in a criminal complaint. When they arrived, officers detained Robert Rodden, 55, 74 Parklea Drive, according to the complaint.

Officers found three grams of methamphetamine and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses on Rodden, Luciano wrote. The homeowner, Charles Scrimalli, told police the sunglasses were his and had been in the center console of his car in the garage.

Officers found Rodden's car stuck on a log after he drove through Scrimalli's backyard and into trees.

Rodden is charged with criminal trespass, burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and related counts. He remains in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail with a preliminary hearing May 21 at 10:15 a.m.

— FRANK WILKES LESNEFSKY

