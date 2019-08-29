Dunnedin Reports 0.80% and 0.76% Copper in Grab Samples and Identifies New Copper-Gold Soil Anomalies at MPD Porphyry Project, Southern British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) (the "Company" or "Dunnedin") today announced further sampling and prospecting results from the 2019 exploration program at its 100% owned, road-accessible MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project ("MPD") in Southern Central British Columbia.

In preparation for upcoming drilling, the Company completed a mapping, prospecting and sampling program. The Company recently reported significant copper and gold results from trenches at the "Man" area including 0.89% copper over 46.0 metres (see news release dated August 22, 2019) and the remainder of this work is reported herein. Dunnedin is very encouraged by these new results, which have generated new target areas and helped focus our upcoming drill program.

Select assay results from prospecting work at MPD are provided in Table 1. Highlights include:

High copper and gold values at Dillard, including 0.80% copper with 0.32 g/t gold, and 0.76% copper with 0.24 g/t gold in grab samples

Copper-gold and gold-silver mineralization at Prime, including 0.49% copper with 0.26 g/t gold over 2 metres and; 1.03 g/t gold with 9.40 g/t silver in grab samples

Significant copper mineralization defined at Belcarra with 0.19% copper and 0.08 g/t gold trenched over 22.5 metres, 800 metres northwest of Man.

2019 soil sample results have identified new copper-gold targets 550 metres southeast of Man , in an area not yet tested by drilling, but comparable to soil anomalies over the known mineralization at the Man target

, in an area not yet tested by drilling, but comparable to soil anomalies over the known mineralization at the Man target Mineralization occurring in both rock and soil samples over a broad area at MPD validates the potential for a significant copper-gold porphyry system and the opportunity for new discoveries on the property

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Dunnedin said, "Results from surface sampling continue to identify significant surface mineralization across the MPD property, highlighting the opportunity for a major discovery within this under-explored, consolidated land package. We are looking forward to the imminent start of our drill program and are especially excited that our first soil sampling program has already recognized new targets for follow-up in areas of the property not yet drilled by previous explorers."

MPD Prospecting and Sampling

As part of preparatory work for the 2019 drill program, Dunnedin field staff resampled two historic trenches in the Man area (see news release dated August 22, 2019) and explored a broader, 25 square kilometre area that encompasses the historic Man, Prime and Dillard prospects. Grab and trench samples were collected from outcrops and trenches encountered during prospecting-mapping traverses (see Figure 1). The Company collected 48 prospecting rock samples, either as grab samples from outcrop, or as 1 to 2 metres chip samples in trenches. Samples collected in all three target areas (Man, Prime Dillard) returned significant copper mineralization with associated gold and silver (see Table 1).

Table 1 - Select 2019 MPD Prospecting Results*

Sample ID Area Sample Type From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t 31439 Dillard Grab - - - 0.80 0.32 0.90 31438 Dillard Grab - - - 0.76 0.24 0.25 31443 Dillard Grab - - - 0.41 0.09 0.25 31441 Dillard Grab - - - 0.31 0.13 0.25 31442 Dillard Grab - - - 0.26 0.10 0.25 31440 Dillard Grab - - - 0.20 0.07 0.25 31419 Prime Chip 0 2 2 0.49 0.26 2.60 31420 Prime Grab - - - 0.02 1.03 9.40 31417 Prime Grab - - - 0.14 0.03 0.25 Belcarra TRB1 Man N Trench 0 22.5 22.5 0.19 0.08 0.52

*Interval represents trench sample length and is not intended to reflect true width. Grab samples are selective in nature and not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property

Figure 1 - 2019 MPD Prospecting Sample Map

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://media.zenfs.com/en-us/newsfile_64/07516532262020fc09a2ad5b6003d196 More





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/47384_89e461dfb4278a0f_002full.jpg

A series of six grab samples from copper-bearing boulders in the Dillard area are described as volcanic rocks hosting irregular quartz-carbonate veining with disseminations and stringers of chalcopyrite, pyrite and minor malachite. Similarly, mineralized rocks were also noted in the Prime area where a chip and grab sample contained significant gold and silver. Historic mapping in both areas reference Nicola Group volcano-sedimentary rocks being intruded by porphyritic syenite-monzodiorite dykes and stocks.

A steep slope referred to as the Belcarra trench was sampled one kilometre northwest of the Man trenches. Copper at Belcarra occurs as malachite on fracture/contact surfaces, or as chalcopyrite disseminations over a 22.5 metre section of exposed and altered bedrock. Mineralized host rocks at Belcarra look very similar to the variably-altered porphyritic intrusive and volcanic assemblage observed in the copper-bearing Man trenches.