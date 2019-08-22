Dunnedin Trenches 0.89% Copper Over 46.0 m and 3.26 g/t Gold Over 7.0 m at MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, Southern British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2019) - - Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DVI) (the "Company" or "Dunnedin") today announced first results from the 2019 exploration program at its 100% owned MPD Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Southern Central British Columbia.

The MPD project is accessible year-round via paved highway and situated approximately 40 kilometres from Merritt, British Columbia. In preparation for upcoming drilling, the Company initiated mapping, prospecting, soil sampling and resampling of historic trenches on the property. Initial work consisted of 93 rock chip samples covering 127 metres of aggregate strike length of reopened historical trenches in the "Man" area of the property. The Company will use these results to characterize the porphyry system at MPD to guide upcoming drilling.

New assay results from historical trenches are provided in Table 1. Highlights include:

0.89% copper and 0.04 g/t gold over 46.0 metres, including 1.83% copper and 0.08 g/t gold over 12.0 metres

0.60% copper and 0.14 g/t gold over 23.0 metres

0.57% copper and 3.26 g/t gold over 7.0 metres

Mineralization is consistent with historical reports and confirm a significant copper-gold porphyry system is present on the property

Mineralized porphyritic syenite-monzodiorite has a copper oxide overprint at surface, and contains copper sulfides (chalcopyrite, bornite) and pyrite confirmed by historic drilling

Copper mineralization is associated with gold and silver mineralization

Elevated gold values appear spatially associated with late cross-cutting high-angle structures

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Dunnedin said, "Our first results from resampling historic trenches at MPD have confirmed strong mineralization over significant widths at surface, occurring within the preferred porphyritic host rocks. Results from this field work is extremely encouraging and correlate well with historic results that suggest potential for a large, under-explored mineralized system at MPD. We are excited to expand our efforts to make meaningful discoveries on this project as the year progresses."

Chris Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dunnedin said, "We selected the MPD project because it has key characteristics that could lead to a low-cost new discovery. Mainly, excellent infrastructure access which helps cut costs, over 100 historical drill holes and trenches that define a 10 square kilometre, multi-zoned mineralized system and consolidation of the previously separate Man, Prime and Dillard properties under one umbrella. As a Dunnedin shareholder, I very much look forward to what our upcoming drill program could bring."

Upcoming exploration results from the MPD Project include:

Results from a 200-sample soil survey covering approximately 800 by 1000 metres designed to augment existing geochemical data in the Man target area

Results from 48 rock samples collected during prospecting-geological traverses and from additional trenches in the Man, Prime and Dillard target areas

MPD Trench Sampling - Man Prospect

In preparation for drilling at MPD, field crews began evaluating historic drill and trench sites on the property in July. As part of this work, surface trenches originally excavated by Newmont Exploration Canada Inc. at the Man prospect in 1980 were resampled by hand trenching (see Figure 1 and 2). The Company collected 93 rock chip samples, 1 to 2 metres in length, from five segments within two historic trenches. Trench resampling totaled 127 metres in the Man prospect area (see Table 1).

Table 1 - 2019 MPD Trench Sampling Results - Man Prospect

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu% Au g/t Ag g/t TR2M (0-50m) 4 50 46 0.89 0.04 3.18 Includes 16 28 12 1.83 0.08 7.67 TR2N (0-20m) 0 5 5 0.18 0.05 0.55 18 19 1 0.25 0.26 1.90 TR2C (0-21m) 1 21 20 0.85 0.01 0.50 includes 7 15 8 1.52 0.01 0.71 TR3M (0-23m) 0 23 23 0.60 0.14 1.31 TR3N (0-10m) 3 10 7 0.57 3.26 1.87 Includes 3 6 3 1.19 4.95 3.70 TR3N (31093) grab 0 2 2 2.25 0.77 5.20 TR3N (31094) grab 0 1 1 3.72 1.94 9.70

*Width represents trench sample length and is not intended to reflect true width.



Figure 1 - 2019 MPD Trench Sampling Map - Man Prospect

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://media.zenfs.com/en-us/newsfile_64/722059cfb7a8eb2cd8d00588df6bcb83 More





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/47168_917e6dee446c48e5_002full.jpg



Figure 2 - 2019 MPD Trench Sampling TR2C - Man Prospect

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://media.zenfs.com/en-us/newsfile_64/e67dba146949e8b1af19925968b464a5 More